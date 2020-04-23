UrduPoint.com
WTI Oil Price Surging By 20% To $16.6 For Barrel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The price of WTI oil is surging by 18 percent on Thursday, with the growth briefly reaching 20 percent, trading data shows.

As of 3.30 p.m. Moscow time (12:30 GMT), the price of June futures for WTI crude was increasing by 17.

5 percent to $16.2 for barrel. Minutes earlier, the price was surging by over 20 percent to $16.6 for barrel.

At the same time, the price of June futures for Brent oil was increasing by 8.05 percent to $22.01 for barrel.

