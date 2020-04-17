UrduPoint.com
WTI Oil Slumps 10 Percent To New 18-year Low

Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:28 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil contract dived more than ten percent on Friday to a new 18-year low, hit by oversupply and virus-sapped energy demand.

At 1255 GMT, WTI for May delivery sank to $17.53 per barrel, also ahead of the contract's expiry next week. Friday's level marked the lowest level since November 2001.

More Stories From Business

