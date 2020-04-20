UrduPoint.com
WTI Oil Slumps To Lowest Since 1986 At $10.34 A Barrel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:14 PM

West Texas Intermediate oil on Monday plunged to the lowest level since 1986 at $10.34 per barrel as the coronavirus pandemic slashes demand, leaving the world awash with crude

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :West Texas Intermediate oil on Monday plunged to the lowest level since 1986 at $10.34 per barrel as the coronavirus pandemic slashes demand, leaving the world awash with crude.

Around 1500 GMT, WTI pulled back to $10.

82 per barrel but was still down almost 41 percent compared with Friday. The fall is severe as it concerns the May contract due to expire later Monday and investors don't want to take physical possession of the oil, traders said.

