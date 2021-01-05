WTI Oil Surges Above $50 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since February 26 Amid OPEC+ Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil has risen above $50 per barrel on Tuesday for the first time since February 26, market data shows as OPEC+ resumes talks on output quotas for February.

As of 6:58 p.m. Moscow time (15:58 p.m. GMT), the price of March futures for Brent crude jumped by 4.01 percent to $53.

14 per barrel, with February WTI futures up by 4.62 percent to $49.81. Minutes before that, WTI price hit $50 per barrel.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that OPEC oil producers and Russia-led partners resumed talks in a bid to agree output numbers for February. The video conference follows up on Monday's consultations that failed to reach a consensus.