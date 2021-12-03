UrduPoint.com

WTO Announces Conclusion Of Negotiations Of Joint Statement Initiative On Services Domestic Regulation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:42 PM

The World Trade Organization (WTO) announced on Thursday that negotiations of the Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) on Services Domestic Regulation have been successfully concluded

GENEVA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The World Trade Organization (WTO) announced on Thursday that negotiations of the Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) on Services Domestic Regulation have been successfully concluded.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Geneva.

Sixty-seven WTO members, accounting for 90 percent of Global Services trade, participated in this JSI.

JSIs can be broadly defined as a plurilateral negotiating tool initiated by a group of WTO Members in order to negotiate on certain issues without adhering to the rule of consensus decision-making. Participation in JSIs is open to all WTO members.

