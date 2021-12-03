WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint Statement Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation

The World Trade Organization (WTO) announced on Thursday that negotiations of the Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) on Services Domestic Regulation have been successfully concluded

The announcement was made during a press conference in Geneva.

Sixty-seven WTO members, accounting for 90 percent of Global Services trade, participated in this JSI.

JSIs can be broadly defined as a plurilateral negotiating tool initiated by a group of WTO Members in order to negotiate on certain issues without adhering to the rule of consensus decision-making. Participation in JSIs is open to all WTO members.