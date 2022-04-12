UrduPoint.com

WTO Downgrades Forecast For Global Trade Growth In 2022 To 3% From 4.7% - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 04:37 PM

WTO Downgrades Forecast for Global Trade Growth in 2022 to 3% From 4.7% - Report

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has downgraded its forecast for global trade growth in 2022 to 3% from its previous forecast of 4.7%, according to a fresh report released on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The World Trade Organization (WTO) has downgraded its forecast for global trade growth in 2022 to 3% from its previous forecast of 4.7%, according to a fresh report released on Tuesday.

"Prospects for the global economy have darkened since the outbreak of war in Ukraine on 24 February, prompting WTO economists to reassess their projections for world trade over the next two years. The organization now expects merchandise trade volume growth of 3.0% in 2022�down from its previous forecast of 4.7%�and 3.4% 2023," the report said.

The conflict's most immediate economic impact was a sharp rise in commodity prices, as "Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of essential goods including food, energy, and fertilizers, supplies of which are now threatened by the war."

"The war is not the only factor weighing on world trade at the moment. Lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are again disrupting seaborne trade at a time when supply chain pressures appeared to be easing. This could lead to renewed shortages of manufacturing inputs and higher inflation," the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia China Threatened Lead February From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formati ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif holds consultations over formation of cabinet

1 minute ago
 SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop che ..

SAU VC distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop cheques among students

1 minute ago
 Three new corona cases reported in RWP

Three new corona cases reported in RWP

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complai ..

Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complaints of electricity's consumers ..

1 minute ago
 DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

36 minutes ago
 Women entrepreneur urged to improve products for e ..

Women entrepreneur urged to improve products for earning good profits

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.