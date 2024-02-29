WTO ministers struggle to forge fish, farm, digital deals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) World trade ministers were locked in disagreement on fisheries subsidies, agriculture and digital customs duties as a major WTO conference entered its last scheduled day on Thursday.

With no signs of a breakthrough at the World Trade Organization's 13th ministerial conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, officials pushed back to midnight its formal closing session, initially scheduled for 8:00 pm (1600 GMT).

The meeting in the capital of the United Arab Emirates opened on Monday with disagreements between the body's 164 member states on key issues that dominated the agenda of the talks.

They include fisheries subsidies, agriculture and a moratorium on customs duties for digital transactions.

"Everybody is working with a very positive outlook... to try to see what's the maximum we can get done," Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal told journalists.

"I am very confident... we will come out with significant outcomes, particularly when it refers to areas of very deep concern to large numbers" of developing countries, he added.