WTO Not Ruling Out Gas Price Hike in Europe Next Winter - Report

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The World Trade Organization (WTO) does not exclude a hike in gas prices in Europe next winter if it turns out to be cold and European countries fail to secure supplies, according to its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"Europe was fortunate to have a mild winter in 2022, which prevented energy prices from rising even further. However, if European countries are unable to secure sufficient supplies of natural gas for next winter and if the weather is colder, prices could spike again," the report read.