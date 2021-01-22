UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Rules In Favor Of Seoul In Tariff Dispute With Washington

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:23 PM

WTO Rules in Favor of Seoul in Tariff Dispute With Washington

The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of South Korea in Seoul's dispute with the United States over high tariffs imposed on local steel and power transformer products

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of South Korea in Seoul's dispute with the United States over high tariffs imposed on local steel and power transformer products.

In February 2018, South Korea filed a lawsuit with the WTO concerning some anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed by Washington on South Korean steel and power transformer products, claiming US measures are inconsistent with certain provisions of the Anti-Dumping as well as Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM) agreements. To settle the issue, the organization set up a panel, chaired by economist Marta Calmon Lemme. Several third parties, including the European Union and Russia, expressed their interest in participating in the panel.

"Pursuant to Article19.1 of the DSU [the Dispute Settlement Understanding agreement], having found that the United States has acted inconsistently with the Anti-Dumping and the SCM Agreements, we recommend that the United States bring the measures at issue into conformity with these Agreements," the panel concluded in its report.

According to the WTO requirements, to impose countervailing measures, a country must first determine the existence of subsidized imports, economic damage to a domestic industry, as well as a causal link between the two.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Washington European Union Seoul South Korea United States North Korea February 2018 Industry

Recent Stories

Nine SEZs to be built under CPEC: Senate told

2 minutes ago

China's Hubei reports 1 new imported asymptomatic ..

2 minutes ago

Govt steps help increase country's exports: Senate ..

2 minutes ago

China securities watchdog vows to improve quality ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agr ..

10 minutes ago

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.