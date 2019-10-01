UrduPoint.com
WTO Slashes Trade Growth Estimate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The World Trade Organization on Tuesday cut its 2019 trade growth forecast to 1.2 percent, a sharp downgrade on the 2.6-percent rise predicted in April, which the body blamed on escalating trade tensions.

"The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging but not unexpected," WTO director general Roberto Azevedo said in a statement, blaming "trade conflicts (that) heighten uncertainty."

