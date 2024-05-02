WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative

WWF-Pakistan, with catalytic funding from Laudes Foundation, launched the Regenerative Production Landscape Collaborative (RPLC) Pakistan to drive new business models and farming practices that holistically tackle current challenges faced by smallholder farmers and address the environmental issues resulting from unsustainable practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) WWF-Pakistan, with catalytic funding from Laudes Foundation, launched the Regenerative Production Landscape Collaborative (RPLC) Pakistan to drive new business models and farming practices that holistically tackle current challenges faced by smallholder farmers and address the environmental issues resulting from unsustainable practices.

Supported by textile and food brands, RPLC Pakistan will be implemented in the Jhang and Sahiwal districts of Punjab and Barkhan and Lasbela districts of Balochistan. The initiative offers a demonstrable approach to landscapes that has already seen success in India, Brazil and Tanzania.

Speaking at the launch event, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, Hammad Naqi Khan shared that the initiative addresses the long-term challenges of unsustainable agricultural practices in Pakistan.

Highlighting that agriculture faced major issues of excessive use of water, chemicals and pesticides impacting the crop and soil productivity, which was further aggravated by climate change, he noted that this has led to increasing vulnerabilities of local communities and smallholder farmers.

“To address these challenges, this initiative will enhance collaborative actions and develop innovative strategies which help farmers to develop climate resilience and improve the agricultural yield”, he added.

Addressing the workshop virtually, Head of the Fashion Programme at Laudes Foundation, Anita Chester said, "Laudes Foundation is incredibly pleased to see the RPLC launch in Pakistan supporting the local ecosystem towards sustainable and regenerative practices. We are confident in the leadership of WWF-Pakistan in driving the collaborative forward, fostering collaborations with regional players, supporting local farmers and communities to becoming self-sufficient and financially independent and galvanising communities towards better practices enabling businesses to source responsibly.

Today, the RPLC is planned to cover globally, over a 1 million hectares, and over 300,000 farmers.

In Pakistan specifically, this will cover over a 100,000 hectares and benefit over 50,000 farmers. The approach has already made significant strides in many regions, including India, Brazil, and Tanzania, demonstrating the scalability of this approach.”

Speaking at the workshop as chief guest and Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that the project will help smallholder farmers and crop growers to improve crop productivity and income generation capacity.

Furthermore, he noted that it will benefit them in that the use of fertilizers and pesticides will be significantly reduced through adaptation of sustainable farming practices.

He added that key problems in crop productivity result from the extensive use of chemicals that harm the ecosystem and soil fertility. He also emphasized the need to promote nature-based solutions, which will help to reduce the negative impacts of climate change and improve sustainable farming practices.

He said climate change was posing a serious challenge to Pakistan’s economy, agriculture, and natural landscape. More than 1,700 people died in devastating floods and widespread rains in 2022. The need to address these events in Pakistan is urgent and requires governance and policy changes that address specific challenges impacting the different sectors.

Qadir Baksh Pirkani, Special Secretary Agriculture, Government of Balochistan shared that despite the challenges emerging from climate change, water scarcity, poor infrastructure, and limited market access, Balochistan has great potential to contribute to the agriculture sector, adding that the province has 3.47 million hectares of cultivable land.

Asad Imran, Director Foods and Markets, WWF-Pakistan provided an overview of the project saying that this five-year initiative calls for systematic changes towards a landscape-based approach which can further halt and reverse the productivity losses resulting from land degradation and climate change.