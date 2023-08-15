Open Menu

Xi Makes Instructions On China's First National Ecology Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ecology Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the whole society to vigorously promote and act as role models in practicing the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the whole society to vigorously promote and act as role models in practicing the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instructions as the country marks its first National Ecology Day on Aug. 15.

Ecological conservation is of vital importance for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation, Xi said, calling it a major political issue that concerns the mission and purpose of the CPC as well as a major social issue that bears upon public well-being.

On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, efforts should be made to maintain strategic resolve in advancing ecological progress and promote high-quality development in sync with high-standard protection, Xi said.

With a focus on carbon peak and carbon neutrality, the country should facilitate the gradual transition from dual control over the amount and intensity of energy consumption to dual control over the amount and intensity of carbon emissions, Xi noted.

Efforts should be made to promote the transition towards green and low-carbon production methods and lifestyles, and accelerate the advancement of modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature to build a Beautiful China in all respects, Xi said.

He called for concrete and constant efforts across the society to make greater contributions to jointly build a clean and beautiful world.

Xi's instructions were conveyed by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening ceremony of an event marking National Ecology Day held Tuesday in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Addressing the ceremony, Ding stressed the significance of building a Beautiful China, and called for more efforts to create a high-quality ecological environment to support high-quality development and accelerate the advancement of modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature.

Ding urged grasping Tuesday's event as an opportunity to deepen the public's understanding of Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization and improve people's awareness and behavior in protecting the ecological environment.

Lawmakers adopted a decision to designate Aug. 15 as National Ecology Day at the third session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress in June this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Huzhou Progress June Congress Event All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International builds 36 charitable ..

Sharjah Charity International builds 36 charitable shops in Asia, Africa

40 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students a ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students at SMA

16 minutes ago
 IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

14 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstor ..

Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

17 minutes ago
 Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibite ..

Butcher shops sealed for selling meat on prohibited days

17 minutes ago
 China's retail sales maintain stable growth in Jul ..

China's retail sales maintain stable growth in July

17 minutes ago
Father arrested for killing his daughter

Father arrested for killing his daughter

17 minutes ago
 China expedites legislation on eco-environmental p ..

China expedites legislation on eco-environmental protection

17 minutes ago
 50kg dead chickens seized in Kasur

50kg dead chickens seized in Kasur

23 minutes ago
 ADEX and Egyptian government sign US$100 million r ..

ADEX and Egyptian government sign US$100 million revolving financing agreement ..

31 minutes ago
 Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble fa ..

Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble falters

26 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agricultur ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi meets Brazilian trade, agriculture and tourism ministers as nat ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business