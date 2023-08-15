Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the whole society to vigorously promote and act as role models in practicing the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the whole society to vigorously promote and act as role models in practicing the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instructions as the country marks its first National Ecology Day on Aug. 15.

Ecological conservation is of vital importance for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation, Xi said, calling it a major political issue that concerns the mission and purpose of the CPC as well as a major social issue that bears upon public well-being.

On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, efforts should be made to maintain strategic resolve in advancing ecological progress and promote high-quality development in sync with high-standard protection, Xi said.

With a focus on carbon peak and carbon neutrality, the country should facilitate the gradual transition from dual control over the amount and intensity of energy consumption to dual control over the amount and intensity of carbon emissions, Xi noted.

Efforts should be made to promote the transition towards green and low-carbon production methods and lifestyles, and accelerate the advancement of modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature to build a Beautiful China in all respects, Xi said.

He called for concrete and constant efforts across the society to make greater contributions to jointly build a clean and beautiful world.

Xi's instructions were conveyed by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening ceremony of an event marking National Ecology Day held Tuesday in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Addressing the ceremony, Ding stressed the significance of building a Beautiful China, and called for more efforts to create a high-quality ecological environment to support high-quality development and accelerate the advancement of modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature.

Ding urged grasping Tuesday's event as an opportunity to deepen the public's understanding of Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization and improve people's awareness and behavior in protecting the ecological environment.

Lawmakers adopted a decision to designate Aug. 15 as National Ecology Day at the third session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress in June this year.