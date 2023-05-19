Xi Says China Will Provide $3.7Bln of Financial Support to Central Asian Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) China will provide 26 billion Yuan ($3.7 billion) of financing support to Central Asian countries and develop a plan for poverty reduction via science and technology, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

The president also said that China would formulate plans for cooperation with Central Asian countries in reducing poverty through science and technology to bolster development capacity, adding that Chinese-funded businesses are set to be encouraged to create more local workplaces.

The president also said that China would formulate plans for cooperation with Central Asian countries in reducing poverty through science and technology to bolster development capacity, adding that Chinese-funded businesses are set to be encouraged to create more local workplaces.

Xi went on to say that China was ready to help Central Asian states in reinforcing their defense capabilities and suggested expanding the bilateral oil and gas trade.

He also called for withstanding the provocations of color revolutions and said that the global community needed a stable Central Asian region.

From May 18-19, Xi is chairing the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev were invited to attend what the first in-person six-way top-level summit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and the five Central Asian countries in 1991.