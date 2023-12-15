Open Menu

Xi Says Chinese Modernisation Will Benefit US Firms: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023

Xi says Chinese modernisation will benefit US firms: state media

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) China's leader Xi Jinping said Chinese modernisation will benefit US firms, state media reported Friday, in a letter sent to mark the 50th anniversary of a committee on China-US trade.

Xi in his letter insisted that China would "unswervingly promote high-level opening up to the outside world, and create a market-oriented, rule of law-based, internationalised business environment".

"Chinese modernisation will bring more opportunities to global enterprises including American ones," the letter continued.

"There is great potential, broad space and promising prospects for strengthening China-US trade cooperation," he wrote, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

