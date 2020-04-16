Xi Says Rise of Russia-China Trade Particularly Valuable Amid Global Recession

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the growth of trade with Russia particularly valuable in the context of a global economic downturn

"In the first quarter, bilateral trade between Russia and China grew by 3.4 percent compared to the same period last year. This is extremely valuable in the context of the global economic downturn," Xi said, as quoted by China's Central Television.

According to Chinese customs, Russia-China trade increased by 3.4 percent to $25.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.