Xi Says Rise Of Russia-China Trade Particularly Valuable Amid Global Recession
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:37 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the growth of trade with Russia particularly valuable in the context of a global economic downturn
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the growth of trade with Russia particularly valuable in the context of a global economic downturn.
"In the first quarter, bilateral trade between Russia and China grew by 3.4 percent compared to the same period last year. This is extremely valuable in the context of the global economic downturn," Xi said, as quoted by China's Central Television.
According to Chinese customs, Russia-China trade increased by 3.4 percent to $25.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.