XI'AN, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has seen a robust growth of cargo volume delivered via the China-Europe freight train service, with more than 50,000 carriages of cargo transported so far this year.

The X8155 train carrying 50 carriages of electric kettles, modems, children's bicycles and other goods departed from the station of Xi'an International Port on Thursday, bringing the number of train carriages of such service to over 50,000.

As of Thursday, 50,060 carriages of cargo have been delivered from or to Xi'an via the China-Europe freight train service this year, up 19.

8 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

Food, electronics, construction materials and medical equipment are among the main categories that are transported.

As the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected sea and air transport capacity, the China-Europe freight train service has played a significant role in stabilizing international logistics. The service has ensured the smooth transportation of goods including epidemic control materials, given its stability and all-weather features.