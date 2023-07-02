BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:The New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua news Agency, on Sunday launched a report on the Communist Party of China (CPC) concept of integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with fine traditional Chinese culture, known as the "Second Integration." The report, boasting around 30,000 Chinese characters, is titled "The 'Second Integration' that Transforms China -- Theoretical Innovation and Practice in Building the Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation.

"The report analyzes the connotation and global significance of the "Second Integration," saying the integration opens a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

The "Second Integration" serves as a key to unlocking the understanding of China in the new era, providing insight into Chinese modernization and a new model for human advancement and offering a valuable perspective for observing the relationship between China and the world, it says.