Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trade: CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Thursday said the visit of the Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to Gilgit-Baltistan will help in the promotion of trade between the two regions.

Talking to a delegation, he said the friendship between the people of Pakistan and China was eternal and both have long-standing ties, so the people of Xinjiang were no strangers to us.

He said the promotion of trade between the two regions will further promote mutual friendship. An important project like CPEC is passing through Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan, keeping in mind that it is necessary for both regions to get full support from this important project, he added.

Khalid Khursheed said the Government of Gilgit Baltistan will provide all possible support to the Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders for the promotion of trade.

The chief minister said a visit to Xinjiang is expected soon in which agreements will be signed regarding the facilitation of trade between the two regions.

Appreciating the proposal of the Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders to establish Gilgit Baltistan Pavilion in Xinjiang, the chief minister said the establishment of the GB Pavilion will help promote all sectors including trade and tourism.

The CM said the trend of Chinese tourism was the highest worldwide, keeping in mind that steps will be taken to attract Chinese tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan. A special authority can also be established to promote trade between Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan on a large scale and to facilitate the traders so that the difficulties faced in relation to trade can be resolved in a timely manner, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation of Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce said the visit to Gilgit-Baltistan was related to cherry and fruit exports to China and the promotion of trade.

Several MoUs were signed between the two sides on this occasion.