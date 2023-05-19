UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang Chamber Of Commerce And Traders Delegation To Help In Promotion Of Trade: CM GB

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trade: CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Thursday said the visit of the Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to Gilgit-Baltistan will help in the promotion of trade between the two regions.

Talking to a delegation, he said the friendship between the people of Pakistan and China was eternal and both have long-standing ties, so the people of Xinjiang were no strangers to us.

He said the promotion of trade between the two regions will further promote mutual friendship. An important project like CPEC is passing through Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan, keeping in mind that it is necessary for both regions to get full support from this important project, he added.

Khalid Khursheed said the Government of Gilgit Baltistan will provide all possible support to the Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders for the promotion of trade.

The chief minister said a visit to Xinjiang is expected soon in which agreements will be signed regarding the facilitation of trade between the two regions.

Appreciating the proposal of the Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders to establish Gilgit Baltistan Pavilion in Xinjiang, the chief minister said the establishment of the GB Pavilion will help promote all sectors including trade and tourism.

The CM said the trend of Chinese tourism was the highest worldwide, keeping in mind that steps will be taken to attract Chinese tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan. A special authority can also be established to promote trade between Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan on a large scale and to facilitate the traders so that the difficulties faced in relation to trade can be resolved in a timely manner, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation of Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce said the visit to Gilgit-Baltistan was related to cherry and fruit exports to China and the promotion of trade.

Several MoUs were signed between the two sides on this occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Exports China Visit CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Chamber Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

11 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

11 minutes ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

16 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

15 minutes ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

16 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.