Xinjiang, Gilgit-Baltistan customs hold meeting to deepen trade cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The customs authorities of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Gilgit Baltistan convened an online meeting to discuss and strengthen trade cooperation between the two regions and explore new avenues for economic collaboration.

Hao Weiming, Director General of Urumqi Customs led the meeting from the Chinese side while Syed Fawad Ali Shah head of the Customs Administration of the Gilgit Baltistan represented the Pakistani side. They remarked that China and Pakistan have long enjoyed a close partnership in various sectors, including trade. The customs departments of Xinjiang and Gilgit Baltistan play a crucial role in facilitating smooth cross-border trade between the two countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, officials from both sides discussed measures to streamline customs procedures, improve border infrastructure, and enhance information sharing. These efforts are aimed at promoting efficient trade facilitation and ensuring the smooth movement of goods across the China-Pakistan border.

Chinese side told that in 2022 total value of imports and export from Xingjiang to Pakistan was RMB 2.92 billion, an increase of 248.2 per cent year on year while in the first half of this year, the import and export from Xingjiang to Pakistan was RMB 1.

90 billion, a year-on-year increase of 247.8 per cent.

Syed Fawad Ali Shah, head of the Customs Administration of Gilgit Baltistan said that Pakistan wants to further deepen collaboration with China in diverse fields particularly in the field of technology and speed up customs clearness from both sides.

He also mentioned that Xingjiang has a unique advantage and a role in the All-Weather strategy cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan, all along the border customs of China and Pakistan, and maintaining communication and close cooperation in promoting the flow of trade at ports, facilitating the entry and exit of personnel and participating in international assistance.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange insights on emerging trends in international trade and explore potential areas for future collaboration. Both parties expressed their commitment to deepening their cooperation in order to maximize the benefits of bilateral trade.

This meeting serves as a testament to the strong ties between China and Pakistan, as well as their shared commitment to fostering economic growth through mutually beneficial trade partnerships. It reinforces the importance of effective customs management in facilitating seamless cross-border transactions and promoting regional economic integration.