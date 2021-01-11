UrduPoint.com
Xinjiang Land Port Sees Booming Cross-border E-commerce

Xinjiang land port sees booming cross-border e-commerce

URUMQI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The customs authority at Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has handled more than 1 million cross-border parcels so far this year.

In a little over a week since the new year, the value of products that passed through the port amounted to over 8 million Yuan (1.24 million U.S. Dollars), showing active cross-border e-commerce, according to the customs.

The outbound parcels, including toys, digital products, clothes and daily necessities, were mainly from China's manufacturing hubs such as Dongguan, Shenzhen and Hangzhou and were transported to European countries including Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The customs said it has worked with the local railway departments to facilitate the customs clearance process for the export enterprises.

Alataw Pass boasts the most China-Europe freight train lines in China, and it has been favored by cross-border e-commerce companies that plan to export westward.

