Xinjiang Ports Register Record High Cargo Throughput In 2023
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The import and export cargo volume through land ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reached a record high of 74.7 million tonnes in 2023, up 8.6 percent year on year, according to the regional bureau of commerce.
The bureau attributed the growth to the improved efficiency of customs clearance, with a priority on ensuring the smooth transportation of the China-Europe freight train service. The inspection time of each train through customs was reduced from 70 minutes to 35 minutes last year.
Meanwhile, the "green channel" for rapid customs clearance of agricultural products covers all eight highway ports bordering Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Li Xuan, deputy director of the regional bureau of commerce, said that in 2024, Xinjiang will continue to improve port functions to facilitate cargo trade efficiency, promote the "smart port" construction and deepen exchanges and cooperation on port affairs with neighboring countries.
