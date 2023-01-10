UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang Sees More Market Entities Among Better Business Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Xinjiang sees more market entities among better business environment

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had a total of nearly 2.24 million market entities as of the end of November 2022, local authorities said

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) : Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had a total of nearly 2.24 million market entities as of the end of November 2022, local authorities said.

It registered a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent, according to the regional market supervision and administration bureau.

Xinjiang has taken a series of measures to optimize its business environment.

Recently, Xinjiang has released a three-year action plan to improve its business environment and attract more market entities.

Li Changxiu, an official with the regional development and reform commission, said that they would continue to publicize business environment policies and measures among market entities, to stimulate their development vitality and provide support for the high-quality development of the local economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China November Market Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Awar ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Award&#039; 2022

15 minutes ago
 Chinese automaker Geely's sales up 8 pct in 2022

Chinese automaker Geely's sales up 8 pct in 2022

2 minutes ago
 First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi for collective e ..

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi for collective efforts to empower differently- ..

2 minutes ago
 Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climat ..

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

2 minutes ago
 'Let's pledge to make the country polio-free zone ..

'Let's pledge to make the country polio-free zone in the new year': Commissioner ..

2 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahaw ..

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Ma ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.