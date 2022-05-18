UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang's External Trade Up Over 33 Pct In January-April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Xinjiang's external trade up over 33 pct in January-April

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw foreign trade of around 52 billion yuan (about 7.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, up 33.7 percent year on year, according to local customs

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw foreign trade of around 52 billion Yuan (about 7.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of this year, up 33.7 percent year on year, according to local customs.

From January to April, Xinjiang's exports reached 42.5 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year growth of 45.4 percent, according to Urumqi customs.

During this period, the region's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road topped 47.46 billion yuan, up 45.

2 percent from the same period last year, while its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 30.8 percent to 3.34 billion yuan.

Labor-intensive, mechanical and electrical products were Xinjiang's major exports, according to the customs.

Meanwhile, the import and export volume of the four integrated bonded areas, namely, Kashgar, Alashankou, Horgos and Urumqi surged by 130.2 percent year on year to 9.53 billion yuan, accounting for 18.3 percent of Xinjiang's total foreign trade in the four months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China Road Kashgar Urumqi Same January April From Billion

Recent Stories

National Literary Festival concludes on a high not ..

National Literary Festival concludes on a high note at NUST

3 minutes ago
 Australian medical association calls for return of ..

Australian medical association calls for return of face masks

23 seconds ago
 Tokyo shares close higher extending US gains 18th ..

Tokyo shares close higher extending US gains 18th May, 2022

25 seconds ago
 PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case re ..

PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case reported in Waziristan: Marriyum ..

7 minutes ago
 India records 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more de ..

India records 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

7 minutes ago
 Vaccination for children aged 5-11 in Vietnam lagg ..

Vaccination for children aged 5-11 in Vietnam lagging behind: ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.