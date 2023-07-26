URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region totaled over 854.2 billion Yuan (about 119.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, up 5.1 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

During the period, the added value of the region's Primary industry reached over 57.15 billion yuan, up 5.

6 percent year on year, and that of the secondary industry surpassed 344.38 billion yuan, up 6.2 percent year on year, said Hao Junqing, deputy director of the regional statistics bureau.

The added value of the region's tertiary industry grew 4.3 percent to more than 452.67 billion yuan.

The total output value of the agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery sectors reached over 123.8 billion yuan in the first six months, up 5.7 percent year on year.