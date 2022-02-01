UrduPoint.com

URUMQI, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The prefecture of Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opened four new international air cargo routes in January in its efforts to further opening up, according to local authorities.

These routes link Kashgar with the Pakistani cities of Lahore and Islamabad, Hungary's Budapest as well as Liege in Belgium, said Kashgar Customs on Sunday.

"Located in the center of the Eurasian continent, Kashgar has become China's gateway to Central Asia and South Asia. The favorable geographical conditions not only save logistics costs for enterprises, but also effectively ensure the timely delivery of goods," said Bai Zhaoping, head of Xinjiang Jiaojian Logistics Co.

, Ltd.

In recent years, Xinjiang has continued to push forward the construction, renovation and expansion of airports, accelerate the pace of opening up, and strive to build itself into an aviation hub in northwest China, said the customs.

The Kashgar International Airport, the second largest of its kind in Xinjiang, has been serving as an international aviation logistics center in southern Xinjiang and an important aviation channel for international trade between Kashgar and surrounding areas.

