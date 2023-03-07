UrduPoint.com

Yalta Economic Forum Expected To Take Place In Moscow From September 29-30 - Crimea Head

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Yalta Economic Forum Expected to Take Place in Moscow From September 29-30 - Crimea Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Yalta International Economic Forum, one of Russia's four most significant annual economic events, will likely take place in Moscow from September 29-30, Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said on Tuesday.

"We postpone the Yalta Forum to September and will likely hold it in Moscow together with new regions ... Considering logistics, there will be a proposal to hold it from September 29-30 in Moscow when the first anniversary of the reunification of new territories with Russia will be celebrated," Aksyonov told journalists.

The Crimea head added that the forum would take place in Moscow and not in Crimea due to logistical issues, with the new format expected to be presented by April 1.

The Yalta International Economic Forum is an annual business event held in Crimea.

In 2019, the forum was organized in April and registered over 4,000 visitors. The 2020 and 2021 editions were suspended because of the pandemic. The next event was expected to take place in April 2022, but was once again postponed due to the instability associated with Russia's military operation that started in February 2022.

In September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

