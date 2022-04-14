Yalta Economic Forum Postponed Over Volatile International Situation - Crimea Head

The Yalta International Economic Forum, scheduled for April 20-22, has been postponed due to the unstable international situation, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Yalta International Economic Forum, scheduled for April 20-22, has been postponed due to the unstable international situation, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said on Thursday.

"Holding of the Yalta International Economic Forum, scheduled for April 20-22, has been postponed to the fourth quarter of the year due to the volatile international situation," Aksyonov said on Telegram, adding that the new dates will be announced later.

In 2020, the 6th economic forum in Yalta was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A year later, the forum was rescheduled from April to November 2021, and was also canceled due to deteriorated epidemic situation. Back then Aksyonov said that in 2022, the forum would be held as usual in April.

The 5th Yalta International Economic Forum conducted in 2019 under the motto 'World. Russia. Crimea. New Global Reality" and gathered over 4,500 participants, including 807 delegates from 89 countries, including China, France, India, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.