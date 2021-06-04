Yamal LNG May Produce Over 20Mln Tonnes of LNG Annually After 4th Train Done - Novatek CEO

After commissioning of the fourth train, Yamal LNG may produce more than 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said during a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) After commissioning of the fourth train, Yamal LNG may produce more than 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said during a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We tested the first and second trains, we will test the third in the same way, and at winter temperatures below 25 degrees, these lines can operate with an excess of their design capacity not by 14-15 percent, but by 20 percent. There are days with such a temperature in the Sabetta region, this can give 400,000-500,000 additional tonnes a year. And taking into account the commissioning of the fourth train, in principle, we will reach the volume of more than 20 million tonnes per year," he said.

The fourth train of Yamal LNG is already working, but there will be more technological fine-tuning in the next two months, Mikhelson said.

"During the period of commissioning, some issues were revealed, it will be necessary to stop the unit and reconstruct it a little. ... The train is working, it is still working, but there will be some more stops for reconstruction in the next two months," he said.

Yamal LNG partners plan to sell the entire volume of production from the fourth train on the spot market, Mikhelson said.

"Yes," he replied when asked whether it was planned to sell the entire volume of LNG from the fourth stage on the spot market.