UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yamal LNG May Produce Over 20Mln Tonnes Of LNG Annually After 4th Train Done - Novatek CEO

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:44 AM

Yamal LNG May Produce Over 20Mln Tonnes of LNG Annually After 4th Train Done - Novatek CEO

After commissioning of the fourth train, Yamal LNG may produce more than 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said during a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) After commissioning of the fourth train, Yamal LNG may produce more than 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said during a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We tested the first and second trains, we will test the third in the same way, and at winter temperatures below 25 degrees, these lines can operate with an excess of their design capacity not by 14-15 percent, but by 20 percent. There are days with such a temperature in the Sabetta region, this can give 400,000-500,000 additional tonnes a year. And taking into account the commissioning of the fourth train, in principle, we will reach the volume of more than 20 million tonnes per year," he said.

The fourth train of Yamal LNG is already working, but there will be more technological fine-tuning in the next two months, Mikhelson said.

"During the period of commissioning, some issues were revealed, it will be necessary to stop the unit and reconstruct it a little. ... The train is working, it is still working, but there will be some more stops for reconstruction in the next two months," he said.

Yamal LNG partners plan to sell the entire volume of production from the fourth train on the spot market, Mikhelson said.

"Yes," he replied when asked whether it was planned to sell the entire volume of LNG from the fourth stage on the spot market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

St. Petersburg Same May Gas Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

60 minutes ago

Sullivan in Talks With Israel Defense Chief Pushes ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Seasons Project Chief Confident of Making ..

34 seconds ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

40 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

40 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.