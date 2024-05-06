Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s cultural and natural heritage

Bilal Khalid Qazi, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Pakistan, emphasized the partnership's potential to showcase Pakistan as a premier travel destination that attracts millions of tourists every year.

Yango, the international tech company in Pakistan, has announced a strategic partnership with Discover Pakistan, a prominent organization dedicated to promoting the country's landscapes and picturesque locations. This collaboration aims to showcase the richness and diversity of Pakistan's landscapes and traditions to a global audience, thereby fostering tourism growth and economic development.

At the heart of this partnership is Discover Pakistan's commitment to capturing and showcasing the breathtaking sites and experiences that Pakistan has to offer. Utilizing Yango's extensive partner network and technology-driven solutions, Discover Pakistan employees will have seamless transportation access during their filming expeditions across the country.

Miral Sharif, Country Manager of Yango Pakistan, expressed excitement about the collaboration. She shared how the alliance will promote tourism in the country and through the two company’s joint efforts, they aim to offer travellers unparalleled experience in learning about the beauty and wonders of our country.

The partnership introduces exclusive discounts for Discover Pakistan employees on Yango ride-hailing services, further enhancing their exploration of Pakistan's beauty. By encouraging Discover Pakistan staff to immerse themselves in the country's cultural and natural wonders, Yango and Discover Pakistan aim to inspire travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys throughout Pakistan.

Bilal Khalid Qazi, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Pakistan, emphasized the partnership's potential to showcase Pakistan as a premier travel destination that attracts millions of tourists every year.

Together, Yango and Discover Pakistan are poised to make significant contributions to promote Pakistan and put it on the world map by giving a boost to the tourism sector and building a deeper appreciation for the country's treasures. It will be interesting to see the kind of avenues that partnership will open for the country.