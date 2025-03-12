Open Menu

Yango Takes Safety Of Passengers Seriously

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:38 PM

Yango urges citizens, with genuine concerns, to report directly to it via its official support lines or to relevant officials so that appropriate legal action could be taken

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) Yango recently became aware of serious allegations circulating on social media regarding misconduct involving drivers using its platform.

It said that such claims would constitute clear violations of Yango’s strict protocols and safety guidelines and it took the matters very seriously.

However, it has not received any official complaints via our official channels nor notification or inquiries from law enforcement authorities regarding formal complaints or active investigations related to these claims. It is also important to note that as of today, 99.9% of trips on Yango are complaint-free, reflecting the overall safety and reliability of our service.

Yango strongly condemns any unlawful behavior that compromises passenger safety. One of its official said, “We urge anyone with genuine concerns or incidents to report them directly to us via our official support lines or to the relevant authorities so that appropriate legal action can be taken,”.

Yango remains fully committed to cooperating with authorities and providing all necessary support whenever required.

“We also encourage passengers to utilize the in-app Support Center to report any issues before, during, or after their ride,” said a Yango official.

He said safety is a shared responsibility, and Yango has implemented an array of safety measures comprehensive of over 25 safety features, including real-time trip monitoring for enhanced security, a SOS button and trip-sharing features to ensure users feel safe throughout their journey, a free and comprehensive ride insurance that covers an array of incidents of unforeseen circumstances.

At the same time, Yango urged the social media users to share only verified and factual information as misinformation can harm the livelihoods of honest drivers who rely on ride-hailing services.

Yango remains unwavering in its commitment to providing a safe, reliable and transparent ervice while adhering strictly to Pakistan’s laws and regulations. Its focus is and will always be on ensuring the best and safest ride-hailing experience for all our users.

