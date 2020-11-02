Yarn export:fatal for value added textile sector

Export of yarn is fatal for the survival of value added textile sector,said Rana Azhar Waqar,Central Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Export of yarn is fatal for the survival of value added textile sector,said Rana Azhar Waqar,Central Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA).

Addressing a meeting of APCPLA executive council, he said that yarn is the basic key and lifeline of value added textile sector.

If its export was not contained immediately, the value added textile industry will face a severe setback.

He said that we have not completed cotton chain yet in value addition,while reduction in cotton yield will further aggravate the situation.He requested the government to immediately abolish all duties on the import of cotton yarn and polyester yarn so that value added textile sector could be saved from total collapse.

Central Senior Chairman APCPLA Jawad Akram, Zonal Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Qasoori and others were also present in the meeting.