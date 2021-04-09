UrduPoint.com
Yarn Other Then Cotton Yarn Exports Record 7.70%

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

yarn other then cotton yarn exports record 7.70%

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Yarn other then cotton yarn exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.70 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Feb 21, Yarn other then cotton yarn worth US $ 20,333 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 18,879 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of Textile group were increased by 6.69 per cent, worth US $ 9,999,770 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 9,372,819 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Bed wear exports increased by 13.71 per cent, worth US $ 1,816,882 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 1,597,868 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, exports of Towels were increased by 16.31 per cent as US $ 610,684 thousand worth were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $ 525,048 thousand of same period last year.

