UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasir Hassan Posted As Director Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Yasir Hassan posted as Director Industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Deputy Secretary Chief Minister's Secretariat, Mohammad Yasir Hassan (PMS BS-18) and posted him as Director Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa replacing Johar Ali Shah (PMS BS-19) who has been directed for reporting to Establishment Department, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Court issues arrest warrants of Hanif Abassi in S ..

6 minutes ago

UAF declared second best university of the country ..

6 minutes ago

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

6 minutes ago

Maulana Fazlur-Rehman condemns Quetta blast

6 minutes ago

KPK govt to identify development priorities, proje ..

6 minutes ago

New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail on Patients ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.