Yasir Hassan posted as Director Industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Deputy Secretary Chief Minister's Secretariat, Mohammad Yasir Hassan (PMS BS-18) and posted him as Director Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa replacing Johar Ali Shah (PMS BS-19) who has been directed for reporting to Establishment Department, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here on Thursday.