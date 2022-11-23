UrduPoint.com

Yasmin Qureshi Assures To Play Role For Improving Pakistan-UK Trade Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Yasmin Qureshi assures to play role for improving Pakistan-UK trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Member, UK Parliament Yasmin Qureshi assured that she would play a role to further improve bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and UK.

She said that Pakistan had great potential for business and investment, which should be properly projected to attract the attention of foreign investors.

She said that a lot of construction projects were going on in Pakistan, which showed its economic potential and added that a stable Pakistan would attract more investment.

She said this while addressing the business community during her visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Raja Najabat Hussain, Founding Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Self-Determination Movement also accompanied her on the occasion.

Yasmin Qureshi said that Pakistani entrepreneurs should take advantage of the latest technology and machinery to control the wastage of food and fruits in order to improve their exports.

She said that Pakistan's economy had suffered great losses due to being a frontline state against the war on terrorism and added that the security situation in Pakistan was now much better that was important for the growth of business and economic activities.

She said that the UK had cut overseas aid and was now providing aid for capacity building that could be beneficial for Pakistan.

She stressed that the business community should play a role for promoting education in youth that would also provide an educated and skilled workforce to the business and industry.

She assured that she would continue to play a role in promoting the business interests of Pakistan in the UK.   Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI lauded the services of Yasmin Qureshi as MP in UK Parliament.

He said that UK's annual imports were over £200 billion and exports over £180 billion, but Pakistan-UK bilateral trade up to the 2nd quarter of 2022 was just around £3.5 billion, which was far less than the actual potential of both countries.

He urged that as a member of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Britain-Pakistan Trade and Tourism, Yasmin Qureshi cooperate in promoting collaboration between Pakistan and UK in trade, tourism, investment and other sectors.

He said that ICCI would try to form a delegation for the UK and hoped that Yasmin Qureshi would help in connecting it with right partners in the UK.

He said that many sectors of Pakistan's economy were offering great opportunities for joint ventures and investment and emphasized that more UK companies including the Pakistani diaspora should be motivated to take benefit of them by doing business in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exports Business Education Parliament Visit Jammu United Kingdom Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

32 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

41 minutes ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.