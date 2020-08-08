Year-long internet shut down in IIOJK causes Rs400bn loss to local traders

(@fidahassanain)

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated a whopping 400 billion rupees loss to Kashmir economy in the last one year.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the continued internet shutdown after 5 August 2019 inflicted heavy losses on the local businesses community.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated a whopping 400 billion rupees loss to Kashmir economy in the last one year.

Sectors like tourism, information-technology, horticulture, e-learning, and healthcare have suffered the most due to internet shutdowns.

Indian army put unofficial curfew in Occupied Kashmir on August 5—the day Modi government deprived it of special status by amending the Constitution. The continuous lockdown made Kashmiris’ lives miserable.