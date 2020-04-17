Yearly Inflation in Russia From April 7-13 was 2.9% - Central Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

The yearly inflation in Russia from April 7-17 was 2.9 percent, the governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The yearly inflation in Russia from April 7-17 was 2.9 percent, the governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday.

"In the week between April 7 and 13, consumer prices grew by 0.2 percent, which is lower than the last three weeks, but still closer to the ceiling of the range typical of this week of the year. The yearly inflation increased to 2.9 percent, which is still lower than the target," Nabiullina said.