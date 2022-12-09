UrduPoint.com

Yellen Attends Unveiling Ceremony In Texas Of US Currency Bearing Her Signature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Yellen Attends Unveiling Ceremony in Texas of US Currency Bearing Her Signature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's (BEP) Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, for the official unveiling of the first US banknotes printed with her signature.

Yellen was joined in Texas by US Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba, whose signature also appears on the banknotes.

The signatures of two women officials appear on the US currency for first time as does the signature of a Native American.

The first signed banknotes will be delivered to the Federal Reserve this month and will go into circulation starting in 2023.

The facility in Fort Worth is one of only two sites in the United States where paper currency is printed.

