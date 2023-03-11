UrduPoint.com

Yellen 'Closely Tracking' Developments With Silicon Valley Bank - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 06:26 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is closely monitoring the situation concerning the Silicon Valley Bank after it failed earlier on Friday, Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is closely monitoring the situation concerning the Silicon Valley Bank after it failed earlier on Friday, Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse told reporters on Friday.

"Our Treasury Secretary Yellen is closely tracking the developments with Silicon Valley Bank," Rouse said during a press briefing.

"We have every faith in our regulators."

Earlier on Friday, the Treasury Department announced that Yellen convened the leaders of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to discuss developments concerning the SVB.

Yellen expressed full confidence in banking regulators to take appropriate actions in response to the situation, the Treasury Department said.

