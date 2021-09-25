UrduPoint.com

Yellen Discusses Global Tax Reform In Call With French Finance Minister - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Yellen Discusses Global Tax Reform in Call with French Finance Minister - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a call with France's Minister of Finance, Economy and Recovery Bruno Le Maire on Friday to discuss international tax reforms and the need for global cooperation to mitigate adversities to economic recovery, the Treasury Department said.

In the call with Le Maire, Yellen expressed Washington's support for ongoing efforts to improve the global tax system and the importance of reaching a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes, the department said in a statement.

"She also discussed with Finance Minister Le Maire the need for continued cooperation between the US, France, and other G20 members to enhance support for low-income countries to mitigate further divergence in the global economic recovery," the statement added.

The US-France talks came after a virtual meeting held by Yellen last week with finance ministers from the G7 countries, where she supported efforts by international fiscal authorities to revamp and make the global tax system more equitable.

The G7 agreed in June to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings. The pact was later supported by 134 countries representing more than 90 percent of the world's gross domestic product.

Yellen held a similar call with Italian Economic and Finance Minister Daniele Franco earlier this week to discuss global tax reforms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Washington France June From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

41 minutes ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

45 minutes ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

45 minutes ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

45 minutes ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.