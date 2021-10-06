UrduPoint.com

Yellen, EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni Discuss Global Tax Reform - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Yellen, EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni Discuss Global Tax Reform - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a call with European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni to discuss international tax reforms and the need for governments to make the global tax system equitable to all, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

"Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen and Commissioner Gentiloni discussed advances in efforts to reshape the global tax system, which will ensure that profitable corporations pay their fair share and provide governments with the resources to invest in their people and economies."

In advance of the OECD Inclusive Framework meeting later this week, the officials also discussed the importance of reaching consensus on Pillars 1 and 2 of the framework, which sets taxation guides for multinational companies, the statement said.

The OECD, or Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, brings together the 37 advanced economies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Yellen and Gentiloni also recognized the need to achieve consensus on revamping the global tax system as the meetings of the G7 and G20 Finance Minister approach later this month, the statement added.

The G7, representing the world's seven richest countries, agreed in June to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings. The G20, or Group of 20 countries, has also supported the pact endorsed by as many as 134 countries representing more than 90% of the world's gross domestic product.

Since the pact was announced in June, Yellen has personally lobbied officials across the world to revamp their tax systems to create a more equitable structure that would prevent countries from engaging in a so-called race to the bottom. The phrase describes government deregulation of a business environment, or reduction of tax rates, to attract or retain economic activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Europe June All From Government Share Race

Recent Stories

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

8 minutes ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators ..

Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators Seeking Closure of Missions i ..

8 minutes ago
 Rise of China Beneficial for Economies But Poses S ..

Rise of China Beneficial for Economies But Poses Security Risk for NATO - Stolte ..

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , MNA discuss reconstitution of com ..

Prime Minister , MNA discuss reconstitution of committee for axle load control m ..

8 minutes ago
 Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US ..

Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle - Advocacy Gro ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.