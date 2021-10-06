Yellen, EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni Discuss Global Tax Reform - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a call with European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni to discuss international tax reforms and the need for governments to make the global tax system equitable to all, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

"Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen and Commissioner Gentiloni discussed advances in efforts to reshape the global tax system, which will ensure that profitable corporations pay their fair share and provide governments with the resources to invest in their people and economies."

In advance of the OECD Inclusive Framework meeting later this week, the officials also discussed the importance of reaching consensus on Pillars 1 and 2 of the framework, which sets taxation guides for multinational companies, the statement said.

The OECD, or Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, brings together the 37 advanced economies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Yellen and Gentiloni also recognized the need to achieve consensus on revamping the global tax system as the meetings of the G7 and G20 Finance Minister approach later this month, the statement added.

The G7, representing the world's seven richest countries, agreed in June to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings. The G20, or Group of 20 countries, has also supported the pact endorsed by as many as 134 countries representing more than 90% of the world's gross domestic product.

Since the pact was announced in June, Yellen has personally lobbied officials across the world to revamp their tax systems to create a more equitable structure that would prevent countries from engaging in a so-called race to the bottom. The phrase describes government deregulation of a business environment, or reduction of tax rates, to attract or retain economic activity.