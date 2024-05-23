Yellen Fears 'humanitarian Crisis' If Israel Cuts Off Palestinian Banks
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday of the risk of a "humanitarian crisis" if Israel cuts off a crucial financing channel to Palestinian banks
Stresa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday of the risk of a "humanitarian crisis" if Israel cuts off a crucial financing channel to Palestinian banks.
"I'm particularly concerned by Israel's threats to take action that would lead to Palestinian banks being cut off from their Israeli correspondent banks," she told reporters in Stresa in northern Italy, where a meeting of G7 finance ministers opens later.
"These banking channels are critical for processing transactions that enable almost $8 billion a year in imports from Israel, including electricity, water, fuel, and food, as well as facilitating almost $2 billion a year in exports on which Palestinian livelihoods depend.
"
Asked what the United States and G7 might do in response, Yellen said she had written to Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu months ago about the economic situation in the occupied West Bank.
"And as I said, I believe it would create a humanitarian crisis in due course if Palestinian banks are cut off from Israeli correspondence," she said.
