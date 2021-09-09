Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax Revamp Efforts - US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed support for continued efforts of international fiscal authorities to revamp and make the global tax system more equitable during a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers on Thursday, the Treasury Department said in a statement

"Secretary Yellen today expressed support for ongoing efforts to improve the international tax system and the importance of swift implementation of the new system," the statement read. "The new international tax system would meet the needs of the 21st century global economy by providing governments with resources to invest in their workers and economies, as well as improving the standing of U.S. businesses by leveling the playing field in which they compete.

"

Yellen also told the meeting that the Biden administration was pleased with the progress the US Congress was making to strengthen tax rules, with efforts underway for reconciliation legislation to push for the international tax agenda.

"The Secretary noted the generational importance for Congress to seize this historic opportunity to end the race to the bottom by enacting a US minimum tax rate on foreign earnings of at least 21 percent on a per-country basis," the statement said.

The meeting comes after the historic June 7 agreement by the G7 to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings, a move that was later supported by 134 countries representing more than 90 percent of the world's gross domestic product, the Treasury statement noted.