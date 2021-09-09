UrduPoint.com

Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax Revamp Efforts - US Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:36 PM

Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax Revamp Efforts - US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed support for continued efforts of international fiscal authorities to revamp and make the global tax system more equitable during a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers on Thursday, the Treasury Department said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed support for continued efforts of international fiscal authorities to revamp and make the global tax system more equitable during a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers on Thursday, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Yellen today expressed support for ongoing efforts to improve the international tax system and the importance of swift implementation of the new system," the statement read. "The new international tax system would meet the needs of the 21st century global economy by providing governments with resources to invest in their workers and economies, as well as improving the standing of U.S. businesses by leveling the playing field in which they compete.

"

Yellen also told the meeting that the Biden administration was pleased with the progress the US Congress was making to strengthen tax rules, with efforts underway for reconciliation legislation to push for the international tax agenda.

"The Secretary noted the generational importance for Congress to seize this historic opportunity to end the race to the bottom by enacting a US minimum tax rate on foreign earnings of at least 21 percent on a per-country basis," the statement said.

The meeting comes after the historic June 7 agreement by the G7 to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings, a move that was later supported by 134 countries representing more than 90 percent of the world's gross domestic product, the Treasury statement noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century World Progress June Congress Agreement Race

Recent Stories

IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From ..

IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From Fukushima Daiichi May Occur B ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, sta ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi ..

3 minutes ago
 US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran te ..

US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran tensions

3 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drones

25 minutes ago
 Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingl ..

Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingly

22 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable ..

GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable: Minister

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.