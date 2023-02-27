Yellen in Kiev Announces 1st Transfer of $1.25Bln Out of $9.9Bln in Budget Support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen during her visit to Kiev announced the first transfer of $1.25 billion out of $9.9 billion in US budget support for Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Yellen made a surprise visit to Kiev, where she met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss US measures to support the Ukrainian government amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Secretary Yellen discussed the ongoing U.

S. economic support that helps Ukraine continue to be able to provide vital basic services to its people, including the first transfer of $1.25 billion out of $9.9 billion in U.S. budget support to be provided over the first three quarters of 2023," the department said in a press release.

During the bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, Yellen pointed out that "Ukraine's fight is our (US) fight" and reiterated US President Joe Biden's message that the United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.