Yellen, Jordanian Financial Minister Discuss Fight Against Illicit Finance - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a call with Jordanian Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ to discuss bilateral cooperation in fighting illicit financing of extremism, the Treasury Department said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a call with Jordanian Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ to discuss bilateral cooperation in fighting illicit financing of extremism, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

"During the call, Secretary Yellen discussed the importance of joint collaboration and further engagement on shared interests. This includes supporting Jordan's economic development and reform efforts, and cooperating to counter illicit finance to combat terrorism," the statement read.

Yellen also reiterated a shared commitment to addressing climate change, it added.

