UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says Default Would Cause Loss Of Confidence In US, Dollar's Reserve Currency Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Yellen Says Default Would Cause Loss of Confidence in US, Dollar's Reserve Currency Status

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) If the United States defaults on its debt, it would trigger a loss of confidence in the US and the Dollar's status as a reserve currency, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"It would be a failure of the US government for the first time since 1789 to fail to pay bills that it incurred and it would cause a loss of confidence in the United States as the safest country, that our Currency is a reserve country with currency used by the world," said Yellen during a senate hearing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate World Dollar United States Government

Recent Stories

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates natio ..

29 minutes ago
 Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from t ..

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Its ..

Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Itself in Case of War - Survey

29 minutes ago
 Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

29 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.