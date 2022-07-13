Yellen Says Discussed Russia Oil Price Cap With Chinese Vice Premier

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told The Wall Street Journal she has discussed the likelihood of placing a cap on the price of Russian oil during a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

"They listened and were prepared to have further discussions with us about it," Yellen said in an interview held in Tokyo, adding that it was one of the first signs of American efforts to pitch China on a plan to limit Russia's revenue from oil sales.