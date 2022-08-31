UrduPoint.com

Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made On Imposing Price Cap On Russian Oil

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 11:17 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday expressed optimism about the progress the Group of Seven (G7) countries have made on imposing a price cap on Russian oil

"I am really optimistic about the substantial progress that's been made by our teams and the entire G7 towards making the price cap a reality," Yellen said during a meeting with her British counterpart, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi.

