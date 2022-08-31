Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday expressed optimism about the progress the Group of Seven (G7) countries have made on imposing a price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday expressed optimism about the progress the Group of Seven (G7) countries have made on imposing a price cap on Russian oil.

"I am really optimistic about the substantial progress that's been made by our teams and the entire G7 towards making the price cap a reality," Yellen said during a meeting with her British counterpart, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi.