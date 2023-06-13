Yellen Says US Debt Ceiling Drama 'Cannot Be Normalized' as Way of Doing Business

The United States came close to receiving a negative rating as the Biden administration wrangled with rival Republicans to raise the nation's debt ceiling and this cannot become a way of doing things in Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday

"I am relieved that, with the President's leadership, Congress took action to address the debt limit in time," Yellen said. "(T)he United States once again came dangerously close to the line. This cannot be normalized as the way we do business in Washington."

On May 27, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached a deal to increase the nation's $34.1 trillion debt ceiling in time for the US government to pay for its obligations and avoid default. However, Fitch Ratings imposed a negative watch on the United States' triple-A sovereign rating after the debt deal was passed by Congress and signed by Biden.

Yellen noted that this was the second time in more than a decade that "Congress went right up to the wire in failing to raise the debt ceiling (quickly enough)," earning a negative credit watch from another rating agency, Standard & Poor's, in 2011.

"We are a nation that keeps our word and pays our bills," she said. "We should never give anyone any reason to think otherwise. Waiting until the last minute to do so hurts our global leadership and credibility on the world stage."

Yellen pointed out that the United States was a creditor fully deserving of its triple-A debt rating and losing it would risk the well-being of US households, resulting in long-lasting increases in their borrowing costs and other catastrophic consequences for the economy.