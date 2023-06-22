Yellen Says US to Redouble Commitment to Improve Multilateral Debt Restructuring Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States is planning to redouble its commitment to facilitate the multilateral debt restructuring process and is focusing on evolving multilateral development banks as well as macroeconomic and debt sustainability, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"We will also redouble our commitment to improve the multilateral debt restructuring process. This includes our work through the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable," Yellen said at a press conference ahead of the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

The finance minister also said that the US was focusing on evolving multilateral development banks, macroeconomic and debt sustainability and accumulating private capital to face major potential challenges.

"Ahead of this summit, I would like to share three priorities the United States is focused on: first, evolving multilateral development banks and expanding quality development financing, second, promoting macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, and third, mobilizing public and private capital to major challenges," Yellen added.

In April, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that approximately 15% of low-income countries were experiencing debt distress, and another 45% had high debt vulnerabilities. In total, about a quarter of emerging economies have been at high risk and facing "default-like" borrowing spreads, she added.